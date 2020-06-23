7604 S. Quemoy Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool media room extra storage

Gorgeous 5 Bed/4 Bath Townhome with Fully Finished Custom Basement! Cherry Creek Schools! - Spacious, Well Maintained Townhome that Lives like a Single-Family Home without the Exterior Maintenance! Stunning 5 Bed/4 Bath Home, Features Over 3000 sqft with an Abundance of Room and Updated Finishes. Features an Open Floor Plan Throughout the Main Level, which Includes a Main Floor Master Bedroom Suite with 5 Piece Bath and Main Floor Office Just off the Entry. Fully Finished Custom Basement with Massive Living Area/Media Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bathroom and Laundry Closet, Plus Additional Storage! Vaulted Ceilings Soar to the Second Level of the Home where you will find 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom. Mudroom with Built-In Storage Bench Leads into your Oversized Attached 2 Car Garage.



Trash and Recycling Included! Access to the community swimming pool included!



Minutes to E470, and EZ Access to Southlands Mall, Saddle Rock Golf Course, Eagle Bend Heritage Golf Course & E Arapahoe Road.



Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Beautiful Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



***Check out our Virtual Tour!! - https://tours.virtuance.com/1329980?a=1



Applicants must have a minimum 620 credit.

No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.

Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs & Cats Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.



This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



