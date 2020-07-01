Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

745 Kingston St Available 04/15/20 745 Kingston: Delmar / Fitzsimmons Aurora Home for Rent! - Welcome home!



This home has 3 bedrooms, and one bathroom being updated and ready by April 10th - with Central Air Conditioning!



Resident covers all utilities/waste/yardwork.



Standard deposit is one month's rent - Certified Funds. First month and Deposit due at time of lease signing.



No Cats please!. Pet deposit: $250/pet non refundable. $25/month in rent per pet Woof!



Must prove income and employment (3X rent = $5,550/month GROSS)



Apply at www.gobrightdoor.com - $75 application fee for credit, criminal, and eviction report.



No Showings until April - we realize the pictures are not representative of this cute home! Will update as soon as we can. We will be painting and updating the home prior to your move-in - this Virtual tour is 4 years old, the bathroom has bee fully updated. Unsure if Washer still works - Dryer not provided or maintained.



(303) 486-8530



