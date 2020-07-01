All apartments in Aurora
745 Kingston St
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

745 Kingston St

745 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

745 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
745 Kingston St Available 04/15/20 745 Kingston: Delmar / Fitzsimmons Aurora Home for Rent! - Welcome home!

This home has 3 bedrooms, and one bathroom being updated and ready by April 10th - with Central Air Conditioning!

Resident covers all utilities/waste/yardwork.

Standard deposit is one month's rent - Certified Funds. First month and Deposit due at time of lease signing.

No Cats please!. Pet deposit: $250/pet non refundable. $25/month in rent per pet Woof!

Must prove income and employment (3X rent = $5,550/month GROSS)

Apply at www.gobrightdoor.com - $75 application fee for credit, criminal, and eviction report.

No Showings until April - we realize the pictures are not representative of this cute home! Will update as soon as we can. We will be painting and updating the home prior to your move-in - this Virtual tour is 4 years old, the bathroom has bee fully updated. Unsure if Washer still works - Dryer not provided or maintained.

(303) 486-8530

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1912485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Kingston St have any available units?
745 Kingston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Kingston St have?
Some of 745 Kingston St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Kingston St currently offering any rent specials?
745 Kingston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Kingston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Kingston St is pet friendly.
Does 745 Kingston St offer parking?
No, 745 Kingston St does not offer parking.
Does 745 Kingston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Kingston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Kingston St have a pool?
No, 745 Kingston St does not have a pool.
Does 745 Kingston St have accessible units?
No, 745 Kingston St does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Kingston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Kingston St does not have units with dishwashers.

