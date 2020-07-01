All apartments in Aurora
7359 S. Muscadine Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

7359 S. Muscadine Court

7359 South Muscadine Court · No Longer Available
Location

7359 South Muscadine Court, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
7359 S. Muscadine Court Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous Tallyrns Reach Home - Gorgeous home with an open floor plan, extra large kitchen with eat-in area, formal dining room, a flex room that could be an office or a 4th bedroom with double-pane bay windows and a 3/4 bath. All of the bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with a small level change elevating the master bedroom to it's very own secluded retreat with a walk-in closet and 5 piece bath. The great room is inviting with an overhead balcony, gas fire place, built in speakers, window coverings and a tv already mounted over the fireplace. The large basement is unfinished with 10+ ceilings for plenty of storage or workout area. Washer / dryer hook up in laundry room (washer / dryer not included). The back yard is serene and large enough for entertaining yet small enough to care for. Community clubhouse and pool included. Do not wait to call this HOME!

Dogs allowed. No smoking. No marijuana.

With the current pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public If an in-person showing is not optimal for all parties during this leasing period, we are offering a virtual tour with the agent via FaceTime or videos sent via email. Please be patient as we want to ensure everyone's health and safety. Thank you! From everyone at Legacy Property Management LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4332848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7359 S. Muscadine Court have any available units?
7359 S. Muscadine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7359 S. Muscadine Court have?
Some of 7359 S. Muscadine Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7359 S. Muscadine Court currently offering any rent specials?
7359 S. Muscadine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7359 S. Muscadine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7359 S. Muscadine Court is pet friendly.
Does 7359 S. Muscadine Court offer parking?
No, 7359 S. Muscadine Court does not offer parking.
Does 7359 S. Muscadine Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7359 S. Muscadine Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7359 S. Muscadine Court have a pool?
Yes, 7359 S. Muscadine Court has a pool.
Does 7359 S. Muscadine Court have accessible units?
No, 7359 S. Muscadine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7359 S. Muscadine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7359 S. Muscadine Court does not have units with dishwashers.

