7111 S Tempe Ct

Enjoy endless views from this incredibly beautiful and immaculate home in the Saddle Rock golf community. Located in the Cherry Creek School District and minutes to DTC and shopping areas, it backs to the open space with great views of the natural scenery, golf course and mountains year round. Architecturally designed to take full advantage of the surroundings, it is boasting an array of large picture windows bringing the views into any room. The 5 bedrooms (all with walk in closets) and 5 bathrooms provide plenty of privacy. When it is time to come together everyone can enjoy the chefs dream kitchen open to the living room and breakfast nook with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, gas range, walk in pantry, and butlers closet. Walk out to the deck and rear yard. Additional 3-car garage, expansive living space and game room in the lower level, beautiful backyard patio with a high quality ornamental steel fence to be installed in a few weeks, and access to the community pool, this house is asking you to make it your home. Call Top Properties today @ 720-506-3397x0