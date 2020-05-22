All apartments in Aurora
7111 S Tempe Ct
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

7111 S Tempe Ct

7111 South Tempe Court · No Longer Available
7111 South Tempe Court, Aurora, CO 80016
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy endless views from this incredibly beautiful and immaculate home in the Saddle Rock golf community. Located in the Cherry Creek School District and minutes to DTC and shopping areas, it backs to the open space with great views of the natural scenery, golf course and mountains year round. Architecturally designed to take full advantage of the surroundings, it is boasting an array of large picture windows bringing the views into any room. The 5 bedrooms (all with walk in closets) and 5 bathrooms provide plenty of privacy. When it is time to come together everyone can enjoy the chefs dream kitchen open to the living room and breakfast nook with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, gas range, walk in pantry, and butlers closet. Walk out to the deck and rear yard. Additional 3-car garage, expansive living space and game room in the lower level, beautiful backyard patio with a high quality ornamental steel fence to be installed in a few weeks, and access to the community pool, this house is asking you to make it your home. Call Top Properties today @ 720-506-3397x0

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 7111 S Tempe Ct have any available units?
7111 S Tempe Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7111 S Tempe Ct have?
Some of 7111 S Tempe Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 S Tempe Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7111 S Tempe Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 S Tempe Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7111 S Tempe Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 7111 S Tempe Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7111 S Tempe Ct offers parking.
Does 7111 S Tempe Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7111 S Tempe Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 S Tempe Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7111 S Tempe Ct has a pool.
Does 7111 S Tempe Ct have accessible units?
No, 7111 S Tempe Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 S Tempe Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7111 S Tempe Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
