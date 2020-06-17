All apartments in Aurora
6786 S. Quantock Way
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

6786 S. Quantock Way

6786 South Quantock Way · No Longer Available
Location

6786 South Quantock Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Blue Apple: Gorgeous with many upgrades! - The main floor features a bright and open floor plan. Check out all the storage in the huge kitchen! The kitchen also has lovely upgrades and decor. Granite counters are so modern! The five burner gas stove is both attractive and useful!

Main floor laundry makes this chore just a bit easier! The formal dining room is off the front entry.

Upstairs, you will find the first large bedroom with private bath. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a jack and jill bathroom! Of course, the master bedroom is fantastic as well. An upstairs balcony adds a lovely touch!

Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.

Max of one pet of 25 lbs please.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.

(RLNE4966770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6786 S. Quantock Way have any available units?
6786 S. Quantock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6786 S. Quantock Way have?
Some of 6786 S. Quantock Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6786 S. Quantock Way currently offering any rent specials?
6786 S. Quantock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6786 S. Quantock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6786 S. Quantock Way is pet friendly.
Does 6786 S. Quantock Way offer parking?
No, 6786 S. Quantock Way does not offer parking.
Does 6786 S. Quantock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6786 S. Quantock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6786 S. Quantock Way have a pool?
No, 6786 S. Quantock Way does not have a pool.
Does 6786 S. Quantock Way have accessible units?
No, 6786 S. Quantock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6786 S. Quantock Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6786 S. Quantock Way does not have units with dishwashers.
