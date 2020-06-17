6786 S. Quantock Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Blue Apple: Gorgeous with many upgrades! - The main floor features a bright and open floor plan. Check out all the storage in the huge kitchen! The kitchen also has lovely upgrades and decor. Granite counters are so modern! The five burner gas stove is both attractive and useful!



Main floor laundry makes this chore just a bit easier! The formal dining room is off the front entry.



Upstairs, you will find the first large bedroom with private bath. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a jack and jill bathroom! Of course, the master bedroom is fantastic as well. An upstairs balcony adds a lovely touch!



Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.



Max of one pet of 25 lbs please.



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.



