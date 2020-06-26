6553 S Quemoy Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

Enjoy more than 6,200 square feet of living space in this executive home with many custom features. The impressive granite entryway with a 23 ft. ceiling and spiral staircase welcome you. Special details throughout include numerous art niches, pillars and designer paint. Floor plan is open and bright with an expansive wall of windows overlooking the 1st fairway of Saddle Rock golf course along with stunning mountain views. Enjoy five fireplaces including formal living room, family room, master suite and two in the custom designed finished lower level. The gourmet kitchen boasts gorgeous slab granite counter tops, tile flooring, large center island, newer stainless steel appliances including sub zero refrigerator,double ovens and a butler pantry. French doors lead to the main floor master suite with separate retreat area, fireplace, large walk-in closet with built-ins and french doors to the deck. Spacious and inviting master bath includes large jetted tub, individual vanities and walk-in shower. The upper level of this home has 3 large bedrooms, each with walk-in closet, plus the convenience of a Jack and Jill bath. The professionally finished, spacious walk-out basement includes an extensive wet bar with all appliances and slab granite counter top. Enjoy the theater area with surround sound. The private fifth bedroom,3/4 bath and large walk-in closet are also included on this level. Basement allows for generous storage space in unfinished area plus there is more built in storage in the 3 car garage. Enjoy central vacuum on all three levels. Exterior features include large trex deck and covered patio. This home is conveniently located to DIA, shopping, restaurants and the Cherry Creek School District. Many additional features too numerous to mention. Please call Pam at 303-872-9118, Ext. 8 or email pam@woodruffpm.com to schedule a showing today.