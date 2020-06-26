All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:06 AM

6553 S Quemoy Way

6553 South Quemoy Way · No Longer Available
Location

6553 South Quemoy Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Enjoy more than 6,200 square feet of living space in this executive home with many custom features. The impressive granite entryway with a 23 ft. ceiling and spiral staircase welcome you. Special details throughout include numerous art niches, pillars and designer paint. Floor plan is open and bright with an expansive wall of windows overlooking the 1st fairway of Saddle Rock golf course along with stunning mountain views. Enjoy five fireplaces including formal living room, family room, master suite and two in the custom designed finished lower level. The gourmet kitchen boasts gorgeous slab granite counter tops, tile flooring, large center island, newer stainless steel appliances including sub zero refrigerator,double ovens and a butler pantry. French doors lead to the main floor master suite with separate retreat area, fireplace, large walk-in closet with built-ins and french doors to the deck. Spacious and inviting master bath includes large jetted tub, individual vanities and walk-in shower. The upper level of this home has 3 large bedrooms, each with walk-in closet, plus the convenience of a Jack and Jill bath. The professionally finished, spacious walk-out basement includes an extensive wet bar with all appliances and slab granite counter top. Enjoy the theater area with surround sound. The private fifth bedroom,3/4 bath and large walk-in closet are also included on this level. Basement allows for generous storage space in unfinished area plus there is more built in storage in the 3 car garage. Enjoy central vacuum on all three levels. Exterior features include large trex deck and covered patio. This home is conveniently located to DIA, shopping, restaurants and the Cherry Creek School District. Many additional features too numerous to mention. Please call Pam at 303-872-9118, Ext. 8 or email pam@woodruffpm.com to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6553 S Quemoy Way have any available units?
6553 S Quemoy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6553 S Quemoy Way have?
Some of 6553 S Quemoy Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6553 S Quemoy Way currently offering any rent specials?
6553 S Quemoy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6553 S Quemoy Way pet-friendly?
No, 6553 S Quemoy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 6553 S Quemoy Way offer parking?
Yes, 6553 S Quemoy Way offers parking.
Does 6553 S Quemoy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6553 S Quemoy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6553 S Quemoy Way have a pool?
Yes, 6553 S Quemoy Way has a pool.
Does 6553 S Quemoy Way have accessible units?
No, 6553 S Quemoy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6553 S Quemoy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6553 S Quemoy Way has units with dishwashers.
