601 S. Norfolk Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

601 S. Norfolk Way

601 South Norfolk Way · No Longer Available
Location

601 South Norfolk Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large End Unit Town Home Right Off Alameda And Airport! 2-Car Attached Garage! - A must see unit! 3 bed 2.5 bath town home offers large living area with high ceiling, dining area off open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bath on first level, wood flooring, Huge windows for lots of light. Upstairs is a built in office, large master suite with large tub, separate shower, double sinks, and very large closet. 2 more spacious bedrooms, large laundry room, giant linen closet for all your storage needs. This home also features a large 2 car garage! Adorable both inside and out!

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past five years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; At the owner's discretion
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This Home Is Professionally Marketed And Managed By Jonathan Oliver, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a BBB Accredited Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE3250702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

