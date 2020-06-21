601 S. Norfolk Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large End Unit Town Home Right Off Alameda And Airport! 2-Car Attached Garage! - A must see unit! 3 bed 2.5 bath town home offers large living area with high ceiling, dining area off open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bath on first level, wood flooring, Huge windows for lots of light. Upstairs is a built in office, large master suite with large tub, separate shower, double sinks, and very large closet. 2 more spacious bedrooms, large laundry room, giant linen closet for all your storage needs. This home also features a large 2 car garage! Adorable both inside and out!



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past five years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; At the owner's discretion

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



