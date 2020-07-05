4928 South Addison Way

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

This brand new home in SE Aurora is available for immediate move in! Featuring 3 large bedrooms plus a loft and an unfinished basement, the master suite with a large bathroom with super shower, huge walk-in closet and in a separate part of the upper level than the additional secondary bedrooms. There is also an amazing loft and upstairs laundry room! The fully equipped kitchen with all new appliances overlooks the family room with a beautiful gas fireplace. The backyard backs to a greenbelt and walking path with nice views. The unfinished basement offers plenty of space for storage or a work out room. Looking for 12 month lease minimum at $2550 per month with a deposit equal to one months rent, $2550. To schedule a showing of this perfect home contact Sharla at 720-577-5510.