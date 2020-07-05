All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4928 South Addison Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4928 South Addison Way

4928 South Addison Way · No Longer Available
Location

4928 South Addison Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This brand new home in SE Aurora is available for immediate move in! Featuring 3 large bedrooms plus a loft and an unfinished basement, the master suite with a large bathroom with super shower, huge walk-in closet and in a separate part of the upper level than the additional secondary bedrooms. There is also an amazing loft and upstairs laundry room! The fully equipped kitchen with all new appliances overlooks the family room with a beautiful gas fireplace. The backyard backs to a greenbelt and walking path with nice views. The unfinished basement offers plenty of space for storage or a work out room. Looking for 12 month lease minimum at $2550 per month with a deposit equal to one months rent, $2550. To schedule a showing of this perfect home contact Sharla at 720-577-5510.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 South Addison Way have any available units?
4928 South Addison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4928 South Addison Way have?
Some of 4928 South Addison Way's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 South Addison Way currently offering any rent specials?
4928 South Addison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 South Addison Way pet-friendly?
No, 4928 South Addison Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4928 South Addison Way offer parking?
No, 4928 South Addison Way does not offer parking.
Does 4928 South Addison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 South Addison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 South Addison Way have a pool?
No, 4928 South Addison Way does not have a pool.
Does 4928 South Addison Way have accessible units?
No, 4928 South Addison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 South Addison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4928 South Addison Way does not have units with dishwashers.

