All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4913 S. Salida Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4913 S. Salida Ct.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4913 S. Salida Ct.

4913 South Salida Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4913 South Salida Court, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Single-Family Home in Cherry Creek School District! Available April 10! - To schedule a showing a showing of this property, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-4980!

Available April 10th is this lovely 2 bed, 1 bath home near E Smoky Hill and S Buckley, right by the Quincy Reservoir!

This 900 sq. ft single-family home comes with a living room, a fully-fenced backyard, and a kitchen stocked with a dishwasher, refrigerator and electric range! Close to schools, parks, shopping and groceries! Schedule a showing today before it gets secured!

Rent is $1,500 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,500 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 1 dog is allowed at this property with an extra $200 deposit, along with $50 per month pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 4913-s-salida-ct@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE2049732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 S. Salida Ct. have any available units?
4913 S. Salida Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4913 S. Salida Ct. have?
Some of 4913 S. Salida Ct.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 S. Salida Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4913 S. Salida Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 S. Salida Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4913 S. Salida Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4913 S. Salida Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4913 S. Salida Ct. offers parking.
Does 4913 S. Salida Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 S. Salida Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 S. Salida Ct. have a pool?
No, 4913 S. Salida Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4913 S. Salida Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4913 S. Salida Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 S. Salida Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 S. Salida Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College