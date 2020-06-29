Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Single-Family Home in Cherry Creek School District! Available April 10! - To schedule a showing a showing of this property, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-4980!



Available April 10th is this lovely 2 bed, 1 bath home near E Smoky Hill and S Buckley, right by the Quincy Reservoir!



This 900 sq. ft single-family home comes with a living room, a fully-fenced backyard, and a kitchen stocked with a dishwasher, refrigerator and electric range! Close to schools, parks, shopping and groceries! Schedule a showing today before it gets secured!



Rent is $1,500 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,500 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 1 dog is allowed at this property with an extra $200 deposit, along with $50 per month pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 4913-s-salida-ct@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



