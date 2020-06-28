4736 S. Buchanan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Two Bedroom Basement Apartment - Short And Long Term Lease Available - You Do Not Want To Miss Out On This partially Furnished Two Bedroom Unit In The Cherry Creek School District! Beautiful Kitchenette with Washer and Dryer included. Larger bedrooms with Walk-in Closets, couch and TV in the main living space. Water, Gas, Electricity and Hi-Speed internet included in the rent. Just a Short Drive to the Southlands Mall. Short and long term lease available.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5145953)