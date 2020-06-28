All apartments in Aurora
4736 S. Buchanan Street
4736 S. Buchanan Street

4736 South Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4736 South Buchanan Street, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Two Bedroom Basement Apartment - Short And Long Term Lease Available - You Do Not Want To Miss Out On This partially Furnished Two Bedroom Unit In The Cherry Creek School District! Beautiful Kitchenette with Washer and Dryer included. Larger bedrooms with Walk-in Closets, couch and TV in the main living space. Water, Gas, Electricity and Hi-Speed internet included in the rent. Just a Short Drive to the Southlands Mall. Short and long term lease available.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5145953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

