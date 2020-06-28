4736 S. Buchanan Street

Amenities
Two Bedroom Basement Apartment - Short And Long Term Lease Available - You Do Not Want To Miss Out On This partially Furnished Two Bedroom Unit In The Cherry Creek School District! Beautiful Kitchenette with Washer and Dryer included. Larger bedrooms with Walk-in Closets, couch and TV in the main living space. Water, Gas, Electricity and Hi-Speed internet included in the rent. Just a Short Drive to the Southlands Mall. Short and long term lease available.
Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval
Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.
No Cats Allowed
