4656 South Dillon Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

1 bed/ 1 bath ground level condo in the perfect location near Cherry Creek Reservoir for biking, archery, model plane flying, fishing and more! Easy access to highways, dining and shopping! Lots of interior storage, office nook, stack-able washer and dryer in unit! Clean and cozy - you gotta see this one! Pets allowed with owner approval $250 refundable deposit. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee with lease signing. Rent $1150 + $7 processing &amp; reporting fee. Available for move in Jan 1st. **Book a showing online by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery.