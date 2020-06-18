All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:17 PM

4296 S Halifax Way

4296 South Halifax Way · (720) 757-7931
Location

4296 South Halifax Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
COMING SOON! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!

This 1,256 square foot house sits on a 5,184 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nearby schools include Sunrise Elementary School, Dakota Valley Elementary School and Horizon Middle School. The closest grocery stores are My Buddy & Me Pet Store, 11 Serenity and Madelyns Market LLC. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and 7-11. Nearby restaurants include Subway, augusta club lloret de mar and Sunflower Asian Bistro. 4296 S Halifax Way is near Flanders Park, Kalispell Park and Meadowood Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4296 S Halifax Way have any available units?
4296 S Halifax Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4296 S Halifax Way have?
Some of 4296 S Halifax Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4296 S Halifax Way currently offering any rent specials?
4296 S Halifax Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4296 S Halifax Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4296 S Halifax Way is pet friendly.
Does 4296 S Halifax Way offer parking?
Yes, 4296 S Halifax Way does offer parking.
Does 4296 S Halifax Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4296 S Halifax Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4296 S Halifax Way have a pool?
No, 4296 S Halifax Way does not have a pool.
Does 4296 S Halifax Way have accessible units?
No, 4296 S Halifax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4296 S Halifax Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4296 S Halifax Way does not have units with dishwashers.
