4255 S Cimarron Way
4255 S Cimarron Way

4255 South Cimarron Way · No Longer Available
Location

4255 South Cimarron Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
One Bedroom next to Cherry Creek Reservoir- Aurora - Property Id: 257829

SPECIAL: $500 Off Move In Costs; One of three one bedroom floor plans available.

Suburban oasis combines city living with scenic beauty! Spacious newly renovated apartments, and upgraded finishes. Close to major highways in the Denver Metro area: I-25 and 225. Surrounded by beautiful parks, reservoirs, horseback riding, hiking, biking & trails for outdoor adventures!

AMENITIES:
Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Hot Tub, 24hr Fitness Center & Business Center, Theatre Room, BBQ Grills, Package Lockers, Beautiful Landscaping, Covered Carports, Controlled Access Entrance, Courtyards, External Garages, Nearby Public Transit w/ Bus Stop On-Site- Light Rail w/i 2 Miles; Pet Stations, Playground, Storage, Wheelchair Accessible, & Furnished options.

INTERIOR:
Vinyl Plank Flooring*, Stainless Steel Appliances, 9 Foot Ceilings, Patios/Balconies, Garden Tubs, Double Sink Vanity*, Enclosed Patios, Fireplaces*, Home Office Setup, Track Lighting, Vaulted Ceilings*, Walk-In Closets, Washer-Dryers
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257829
Property Id 257829

(RLNE5690314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 S Cimarron Way have any available units?
4255 S Cimarron Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4255 S Cimarron Way have?
Some of 4255 S Cimarron Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 S Cimarron Way currently offering any rent specials?
4255 S Cimarron Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 S Cimarron Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4255 S Cimarron Way is pet friendly.
Does 4255 S Cimarron Way offer parking?
Yes, 4255 S Cimarron Way offers parking.
Does 4255 S Cimarron Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4255 S Cimarron Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 S Cimarron Way have a pool?
Yes, 4255 S Cimarron Way has a pool.
Does 4255 S Cimarron Way have accessible units?
Yes, 4255 S Cimarron Way has accessible units.
Does 4255 S Cimarron Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4255 S Cimarron Way has units with dishwashers.

