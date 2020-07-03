4255 S Cimarron Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

One Bedroom next to Cherry Creek Reservoir- Aurora - Property Id: 257829



SPECIAL: $500 Off Move In Costs; One of three one bedroom floor plans available.



Suburban oasis combines city living with scenic beauty! Spacious newly renovated apartments, and upgraded finishes. Close to major highways in the Denver Metro area: I-25 and 225. Surrounded by beautiful parks, reservoirs, horseback riding, hiking, biking & trails for outdoor adventures!



AMENITIES:

Resort-Style Swimming Pool w/ Hot Tub, 24hr Fitness Center & Business Center, Theatre Room, BBQ Grills, Package Lockers, Beautiful Landscaping, Covered Carports, Controlled Access Entrance, Courtyards, External Garages, Nearby Public Transit w/ Bus Stop On-Site- Light Rail w/i 2 Miles; Pet Stations, Playground, Storage, Wheelchair Accessible, & Furnished options.



INTERIOR:

Vinyl Plank Flooring*, Stainless Steel Appliances, 9 Foot Ceilings, Patios/Balconies, Garden Tubs, Double Sink Vanity*, Enclosed Patios, Fireplaces*, Home Office Setup, Track Lighting, Vaulted Ceilings*, Walk-In Closets, Washer-Dryers

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257829

Property Id 257829



(RLNE5690314)