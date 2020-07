Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Well-kept home on a huge corner lot in Cherry Creek Schools! Ready to move in right away! If you've been waiting to move in Highpoint for just the right house, your wait is over! Enjoy 4 bedrooms, washer and dryer included, and a large backyard. Still time to plant tomatoes! Call today for your private showing. Hurry - this one won't last!