401 S Kalispell Way
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

401 S Kalispell Way

401 South Kalispell Way · No Longer Available
Location

401 South Kalispell Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/51285990a4 ---- Dual mirrored master closet Washer/Dryer hookups Brand new kitchen & bathroom flooring Private balcony Underground parking Over 1000 Sq Ft Open space walking trails $45 App fee Tenant pays gas & electric $1000 Security deposit 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S Kalispell Way have any available units?
401 S Kalispell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 S Kalispell Way have?
Some of 401 S Kalispell Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S Kalispell Way currently offering any rent specials?
401 S Kalispell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S Kalispell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 S Kalispell Way is pet friendly.
Does 401 S Kalispell Way offer parking?
Yes, 401 S Kalispell Way offers parking.
Does 401 S Kalispell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S Kalispell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S Kalispell Way have a pool?
No, 401 S Kalispell Way does not have a pool.
Does 401 S Kalispell Way have accessible units?
No, 401 S Kalispell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S Kalispell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 S Kalispell Way does not have units with dishwashers.

