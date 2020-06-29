4004 S Atchison Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to this comfortable 3 bed, 3 bath home in the lovely Pier Point community. Enjoy a prime location on a cul-de-sac near Meadow Hills golf course along with recent updates including a professionally remodeled kitchen and newer carpet throughout. Main level features a tiled entry leading into the beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, ample soft-close cabinetry, and new stainless steel refrigerator. The living room's beautiful brick fireplace and built-in cabinetry are standouts along with easy access to the backyard's spacious deck for relaxing and entertaining. Upstairs has a full bath and 3 bedrooms, including the master with a private bath and rare walkout balcony with views of the golf course. Partially finished basement has large rec room with fireplace and huge storage area for remodeling flex. New interior paint in '18 to complement the home's close proximity to shopping, dining, and Cherry Creek St Park.