4004 S Atchison Way
4004 S Atchison Way

4004 South Atchison Way · No Longer Available
Location

4004 South Atchison Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to this comfortable 3 bed, 3 bath home in the lovely Pier Point community. Enjoy a prime location on a cul-de-sac near Meadow Hills golf course along with recent updates including a professionally remodeled kitchen and newer carpet throughout. Main level features a tiled entry leading into the beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, ample soft-close cabinetry, and new stainless steel refrigerator. The living room's beautiful brick fireplace and built-in cabinetry are standouts along with easy access to the backyard's spacious deck for relaxing and entertaining. Upstairs has a full bath and 3 bedrooms, including the master with a private bath and rare walkout balcony with views of the golf course. Partially finished basement has large rec room with fireplace and huge storage area for remodeling flex. New interior paint in '18 to complement the home's close proximity to shopping, dining, and Cherry Creek St Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 S Atchison Way have any available units?
4004 S Atchison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 S Atchison Way have?
Some of 4004 S Atchison Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 S Atchison Way currently offering any rent specials?
4004 S Atchison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 S Atchison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4004 S Atchison Way is pet friendly.
Does 4004 S Atchison Way offer parking?
Yes, 4004 S Atchison Way offers parking.
Does 4004 S Atchison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 S Atchison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 S Atchison Way have a pool?
No, 4004 S Atchison Way does not have a pool.
Does 4004 S Atchison Way have accessible units?
No, 4004 S Atchison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 S Atchison Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 S Atchison Way has units with dishwashers.

