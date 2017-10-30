384 S Ironton St Apt 403

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

Large one bedroom and one bathroom condominium with tall ceilings ready to be moved into now which just recently underwent a full remodel. Water, heat, and trash are included in the HOA. Vinyl hardwood style flooring, New carpet in bedroom which is an oversized bedroom, Fresh coat of paint top to bottom, Updated bathroom, shower, and vanity, Community Pool. Located in the highly desired Cherry Creek School District. Within walking distance to Expo Park where you can enjoy the community center, frisbee golf, or the many hiking and biking trails. Easy commute to I-225 and I-70. Dogs are allowed but must be 40 lbs. or under