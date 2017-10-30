All apartments in Aurora
/
Aurora, CO
/
384 S Ironton St Apt 403
Last updated June 12 2020

384 S Ironton St Apt 403

384 South Ironton Street · No Longer Available
Location

384 South Ironton Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Large one bedroom and one bathroom condominium with tall ceilings ready to be moved into now which just recently underwent a full remodel. Water, heat, and trash are included in the HOA. Vinyl hardwood style flooring, New carpet in bedroom which is an oversized bedroom, Fresh coat of paint top to bottom, Updated bathroom, shower, and vanity, Community Pool. Located in the highly desired Cherry Creek School District. Within walking distance to Expo Park where you can enjoy the community center, frisbee golf, or the many hiking and biking trails. Easy commute to I-225 and I-70. Dogs are allowed but must be 40 lbs. or under

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

