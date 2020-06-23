3749 S Genoa Cir.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bfaac407c ---- Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1331 square foot home. Inside features include Open floor plan, Living Room Fireplace, Skylight, Carpeted Floors, Private Master bedroom and bathroom, all major appliances including Washer and Dryer and Central A/C. Partially finished basement great for extra storage. Nice fenced in backyard. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and much more. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Stove Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace