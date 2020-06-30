All apartments in Aurora
3706 S Ceylon Way

3706 South Ceylon Way · No Longer Available
Location

3706 South Ceylon Way, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
An open floor plan with extended wide plank wood floors and plenty of natural light through the large windows. The inviting entry welcomes you into the large family room with a cozy brick faced gas fireplace and plenty of room for the whole family. The formal dining area is perfect for holiday get-togethers. You will love the kitchen area with bright white cabinets, granite counters and a perfectly located eating space. The main floor is complete with a guest bathroom and easy access to the large backyard. The upper level features three full bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet, and a second full bathroom. The open basement is ready for your custom finishes to add additional space to this beautiful home. An attached 2 car garage, close to shopping and restaurants and located within the award winning Cherry Creek Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 S Ceylon Way have any available units?
3706 S Ceylon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 S Ceylon Way have?
Some of 3706 S Ceylon Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 S Ceylon Way currently offering any rent specials?
3706 S Ceylon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 S Ceylon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 S Ceylon Way is pet friendly.
Does 3706 S Ceylon Way offer parking?
Yes, 3706 S Ceylon Way offers parking.
Does 3706 S Ceylon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 S Ceylon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 S Ceylon Way have a pool?
No, 3706 S Ceylon Way does not have a pool.
Does 3706 S Ceylon Way have accessible units?
No, 3706 S Ceylon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 S Ceylon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 S Ceylon Way has units with dishwashers.

