3706 S Ceylon Way

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

An open floor plan with extended wide plank wood floors and plenty of natural light through the large windows. The inviting entry welcomes you into the large family room with a cozy brick faced gas fireplace and plenty of room for the whole family. The formal dining area is perfect for holiday get-togethers. You will love the kitchen area with bright white cabinets, granite counters and a perfectly located eating space. The main floor is complete with a guest bathroom and easy access to the large backyard. The upper level features three full bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet, and a second full bathroom. The open basement is ready for your custom finishes to add additional space to this beautiful home. An attached 2 car garage, close to shopping and restaurants and located within the award winning Cherry Creek Schools.