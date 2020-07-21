All apartments in Aurora
3655 S Halifax Way
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

3655 S Halifax Way

3655 South Halifax Way · No Longer Available
Location

3655 South Halifax Way, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Adorable & Updated Ranch Style Home! - You need to see this coveted and updated ranch style home in the cherry creek school district! This home boasts beautiful hard floors throughout the main living area, vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and an updated kitchen with butcher block counters!!! The upstairs is completed with 3 larger sized bedrooms an updated main bathroom and a private master bath! You will enjoy everything this home has to offer from the finished basement including a full bathroom, to the swamp cooler system, security system and more!

Don't miss your chance to see this home. Schedule your showing today!

NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5070457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 S Halifax Way have any available units?
3655 S Halifax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 3655 S Halifax Way currently offering any rent specials?
3655 S Halifax Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 S Halifax Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3655 S Halifax Way is pet friendly.
Does 3655 S Halifax Way offer parking?
No, 3655 S Halifax Way does not offer parking.
Does 3655 S Halifax Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 S Halifax Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 S Halifax Way have a pool?
No, 3655 S Halifax Way does not have a pool.
Does 3655 S Halifax Way have accessible units?
No, 3655 S Halifax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 S Halifax Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3655 S Halifax Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3655 S Halifax Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3655 S Halifax Way does not have units with air conditioning.
