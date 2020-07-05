All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3625 S. Emporia Way

3625 South Emporia Way · No Longer Available
Location

3625 South Emporia Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Hampden South

Amenities

garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful townhouse in Annas Farm which is conveniently located in Lafayette. Property manager lives in Boulder and is looking for new tenants who would sign a 1-year lease. The first and second floors are approximately 1400 square feet total, and there is a 600 square foot partially finished basement which adds up to the ~2070 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, forced air heat, whole house fan (no AC), gas fireplace, gas range, newer appliances (all appliances included), attached 2-car garage. No HOA fee, owner pays for that. Mountain views from the master bedroom.

The location couldnt be better. Annas Farm is near the intersection of 287 and baseline, and there is a super Walmart right next to the neighborhood, in addition to several stores & restaurants, public library, and not far from the hospital (4 miles).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 S. Emporia Way have any available units?
3625 S. Emporia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 3625 S. Emporia Way currently offering any rent specials?
3625 S. Emporia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 S. Emporia Way pet-friendly?
No, 3625 S. Emporia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3625 S. Emporia Way offer parking?
Yes, 3625 S. Emporia Way offers parking.
Does 3625 S. Emporia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 S. Emporia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 S. Emporia Way have a pool?
No, 3625 S. Emporia Way does not have a pool.
Does 3625 S. Emporia Way have accessible units?
No, 3625 S. Emporia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 S. Emporia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 S. Emporia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 S. Emporia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 S. Emporia Way does not have units with air conditioning.

