3611 S Quintero St
Last updated October 16 2019 at 5:19 PM

3611 S Quintero St

3611 South Quintero Street · No Longer Available
Location

3611 South Quintero Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1019292?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This charming single-family home is located in a quiet Aurora neighborhood. It features spacious living areas, in-unit washer dryer, and hardwood flooring. Plus you will enjoy a beautifully updated kitchen and 2 car garage

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Parking - 2 Car attached garage
Basement - No
School District - Denver

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5160796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 S Quintero St have any available units?
3611 S Quintero St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 S Quintero St have?
Some of 3611 S Quintero St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 S Quintero St currently offering any rent specials?
3611 S Quintero St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 S Quintero St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 S Quintero St is pet friendly.
Does 3611 S Quintero St offer parking?
Yes, 3611 S Quintero St offers parking.
Does 3611 S Quintero St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3611 S Quintero St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 S Quintero St have a pool?
No, 3611 S Quintero St does not have a pool.
Does 3611 S Quintero St have accessible units?
No, 3611 S Quintero St does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 S Quintero St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 S Quintero St does not have units with dishwashers.

