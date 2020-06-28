All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

3279 Tucson St

3279 Tucson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3279 Tucson Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY

12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

This home features over 1900 square feet of beautiful living space. It has 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths, original hard wood floors, updated/modern bathrooms, lots of windows for natural light, and tons of open-concept space in the basement with newer carpet! Large, spacious, and enclosed backyard for entertaining this summer or for you furry friend to run around including a storage shed! Brand new Furnace for radiant heat in the winter-time! Washer/Dryer Hookups!

Dogs considered with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max).

Sorry, No Section 8!

For showing, please call or text Dillon at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

Application fee $40 for all adults over the age of 18. All adults must submit an applications.

*We are not responsible for false information found on third party sites. For the more accurate information, please contact our website at NewAgeRE.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 Tucson St have any available units?
3279 Tucson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3279 Tucson St have?
Some of 3279 Tucson St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3279 Tucson St currently offering any rent specials?
3279 Tucson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 Tucson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3279 Tucson St is pet friendly.
Does 3279 Tucson St offer parking?
No, 3279 Tucson St does not offer parking.
Does 3279 Tucson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3279 Tucson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 Tucson St have a pool?
No, 3279 Tucson St does not have a pool.
Does 3279 Tucson St have accessible units?
No, 3279 Tucson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 Tucson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3279 Tucson St has units with dishwashers.
