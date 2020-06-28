3279 Tucson St

Amenities
MOVE IN READY
12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
This home features over 1900 square feet of beautiful living space. It has 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths, original hard wood floors, updated/modern bathrooms, lots of windows for natural light, and tons of open-concept space in the basement with newer carpet! Large, spacious, and enclosed backyard for entertaining this summer or for you furry friend to run around including a storage shed! Brand new Furnace for radiant heat in the winter-time! Washer/Dryer Hookups!
Dogs considered with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max).
Sorry, No Section 8!
For showing, please call or text Dillon at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
Application fee $40 for all adults over the age of 18. All adults must submit an applications.
*We are not responsible for false information found on third party sites. For the more accurate information, please contact our website at NewAgeRE.com*