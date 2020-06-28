3279 Tucson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY



12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



This home features over 1900 square feet of beautiful living space. It has 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths, original hard wood floors, updated/modern bathrooms, lots of windows for natural light, and tons of open-concept space in the basement with newer carpet! Large, spacious, and enclosed backyard for entertaining this summer or for you furry friend to run around including a storage shed! Brand new Furnace for radiant heat in the winter-time! Washer/Dryer Hookups!



Dogs considered with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max).



Sorry, No Section 8!



For showing, please call or text Dillon at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



Application fee $40 for all adults over the age of 18. All adults must submit an applications.



*We are not responsible for false information found on third party sites. For the more accurate information, please contact our website at NewAgeRE.com*