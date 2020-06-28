All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3237 South Biscay Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3237 South Biscay Way
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

3237 South Biscay Way

3237 South Biscay Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3237 South Biscay Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 South Biscay Way have any available units?
3237 South Biscay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 3237 South Biscay Way currently offering any rent specials?
3237 South Biscay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 South Biscay Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3237 South Biscay Way is pet friendly.
Does 3237 South Biscay Way offer parking?
No, 3237 South Biscay Way does not offer parking.
Does 3237 South Biscay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 South Biscay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 South Biscay Way have a pool?
No, 3237 South Biscay Way does not have a pool.
Does 3237 South Biscay Way have accessible units?
No, 3237 South Biscay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 South Biscay Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 South Biscay Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3237 South Biscay Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3237 South Biscay Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College