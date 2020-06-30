3139 S Winston St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bed 2 bath basement, garage and renovated - Property Id: 222409



*Great location with Arapahoe County School District! This Ranch style house with basement is close to the shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to major roads and Cherry Creek Reservoir.

*Spacious gated backyard and a finished basement with large rec room

New interior paint and flooring throughout the house, Granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances



**One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222409

(RLNE5537545)