Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

3139 S Winston St

3139 South Winston Street · No Longer Available
Location

3139 South Winston Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bed 2 bath basement, garage and renovated - Property Id: 222409

*Great location with Arapahoe County School District! This Ranch style house with basement is close to the shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to major roads and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
*Spacious gated backyard and a finished basement with large rec room
New interior paint and flooring throughout the house, Granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances

**One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222409
Property Id 222409

(RLNE5537545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 S Winston St have any available units?
3139 S Winston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3139 S Winston St have?
Some of 3139 S Winston St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 S Winston St currently offering any rent specials?
3139 S Winston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 S Winston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3139 S Winston St is pet friendly.
Does 3139 S Winston St offer parking?
Yes, 3139 S Winston St offers parking.
Does 3139 S Winston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3139 S Winston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 S Winston St have a pool?
No, 3139 S Winston St does not have a pool.
Does 3139 S Winston St have accessible units?
No, 3139 S Winston St does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 S Winston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3139 S Winston St has units with dishwashers.

