3139 S Winston St

Amenities
4 bed 2 bath basement, garage and renovated - Property Id: 222409
*Great location with Arapahoe County School District! This Ranch style house with basement is close to the shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to major roads and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
*Spacious gated backyard and a finished basement with large rec room
New interior paint and flooring throughout the house, Granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances
**One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222409
Property Id 222409
(RLNE5537545)