3129 South Nepal Way

Check out this beautiful ranch-style home! With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths this home boasts 1,862 square feet of open concept living space!



Large kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a generous pantry, spacious island, and granite counter-tops. Other great features of this home include hardwood floors in the main living area, air conditioning, walk-in closets, and gas fireplace. Plenty of parking with an attached 3 car garage!



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from your private deck and fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails connecting to Cherry Creek Trail that leads all the way to Downtown Denver or enjoy a stroll to local Switch Grass Park. Southlands Mall is a 6 minute drive and offers many dining options, retail shops, theaters, and more! Also nearby is Mission Viejo Library. 20 minutes Cherry Creek State Park, 8 minutes to Buckley Air Force Base, and 15 mins to DIA! Travel is always easy with quick access to bike lanes, E-470, I-70, and 225.



Located in the Cherry Creek School District!



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash. Solar panels available, but service will be your responsibility.



