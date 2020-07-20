All apartments in Aurora
3129 South Nepal Way
3129 South Nepal Way

3129 South Nepal Way · No Longer Available
Location

3129 South Nepal Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Conservatory

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Check out this beautiful ranch-style home! With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths this home boasts 1,862 square feet of open concept living space!

Large kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a generous pantry, spacious island, and granite counter-tops. Other great features of this home include hardwood floors in the main living area, air conditioning, walk-in closets, and gas fireplace. Plenty of parking with an attached 3 car garage!

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from your private deck and fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails connecting to Cherry Creek Trail that leads all the way to Downtown Denver or enjoy a stroll to local Switch Grass Park. Southlands Mall is a 6 minute drive and offers many dining options, retail shops, theaters, and more! Also nearby is Mission Viejo Library. 20 minutes Cherry Creek State Park, 8 minutes to Buckley Air Force Base, and 15 mins to DIA! Travel is always easy with quick access to bike lanes, E-470, I-70, and 225.

Located in the Cherry Creek School District!

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash. Solar panels available, but service will be your responsibility.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 South Nepal Way have any available units?
3129 South Nepal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 South Nepal Way have?
Some of 3129 South Nepal Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 South Nepal Way currently offering any rent specials?
3129 South Nepal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 South Nepal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 South Nepal Way is pet friendly.
Does 3129 South Nepal Way offer parking?
Yes, 3129 South Nepal Way offers parking.
Does 3129 South Nepal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 South Nepal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 South Nepal Way have a pool?
No, 3129 South Nepal Way does not have a pool.
Does 3129 South Nepal Way have accessible units?
No, 3129 South Nepal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 South Nepal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 South Nepal Way does not have units with dishwashers.
