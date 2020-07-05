All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2645 South Xanadu Way

2645 South Xanadu Way · No Longer Available
Location

2645 South Xanadu Way, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful townhome in great location. Near the lightrail, easy access to 225 and bus lines. Just down the street from outdoor adventures at Cherry Creek Reservoir.

This amazing townhome includes but is not limited to these features:

Walking distance to the new lightrail station
Fireplace (wood burning)
Vaulted Ceilings
Nice newer window coverings (Blinds)
Spacious bedrooms
1 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs
Both bedrooms are master bedrooms
One of the master bedrooms has 2 closets
The 2nd master bedroom has 1 big closet with separate wash room and toilet/shower room
Great loft area with vaulted ceilings perfect for an office, den, reading area, etc.
Comes with guest parking and parking pass
Detached garage space
Near greenbelt and golf course
And much more!

School Information: Elementary School: Eastridge Middle/Junior School: Prairie High School: Overland School District: Cherry Creek 5

I am happy to get you qualified. Applications must be complete for me to accept and run them. What I need along with your completed application is: Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.

Here are the things we look/at for in applications:
1. Evictions
2. Landlord References
3. Criminal history (No violent offenses )
4. Income (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)
5. Credit History

Sorry, this property does not accept Section 8

Please email me for the application or further details.

STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. (If the application process determines necessary, security deposit may be more than one month's rent)

Contact David Wells, dave.wells@realatlas.com, 720-295-1661
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 South Xanadu Way have any available units?
2645 South Xanadu Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 South Xanadu Way have?
Some of 2645 South Xanadu Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 South Xanadu Way currently offering any rent specials?
2645 South Xanadu Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 South Xanadu Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 South Xanadu Way is pet friendly.
Does 2645 South Xanadu Way offer parking?
Yes, 2645 South Xanadu Way offers parking.
Does 2645 South Xanadu Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 South Xanadu Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 South Xanadu Way have a pool?
No, 2645 South Xanadu Way does not have a pool.
Does 2645 South Xanadu Way have accessible units?
No, 2645 South Xanadu Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 South Xanadu Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2645 South Xanadu Way does not have units with dishwashers.

