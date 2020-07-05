2645 South Xanadu Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful townhome in great location. Near the lightrail, easy access to 225 and bus lines. Just down the street from outdoor adventures at Cherry Creek Reservoir.



This amazing townhome includes but is not limited to these features:



Walking distance to the new lightrail station

Fireplace (wood burning)

Vaulted Ceilings

Nice newer window coverings (Blinds)

Spacious bedrooms

1 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs

Both bedrooms are master bedrooms

One of the master bedrooms has 2 closets

The 2nd master bedroom has 1 big closet with separate wash room and toilet/shower room

Great loft area with vaulted ceilings perfect for an office, den, reading area, etc.

Comes with guest parking and parking pass

Detached garage space

Near greenbelt and golf course

And much more!



School Information: Elementary School: Eastridge Middle/Junior School: Prairie High School: Overland School District: Cherry Creek 5



I am happy to get you qualified. Applications must be complete for me to accept and run them. What I need along with your completed application is: Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.



Here are the things we look/at for in applications:

1. Evictions

2. Landlord References

3. Criminal history (No violent offenses )

4. Income (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)

5. Credit History



Sorry, this property does not accept Section 8



Please email me for the application or further details.



STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. (If the application process determines necessary, security deposit may be more than one month's rent)



Contact David Wells, dave.wells@realatlas.com, 720-295-1661

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.