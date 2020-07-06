All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

2589 S. Eagle Cir

2589 South Eagle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2589 South Eagle Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home next to park with 2 car garage and fenced yard. AVAIL NOW! - 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home in the Crestridge subdivision near Iliff & Chambers! New paint and flooring throughout.

The main level includes large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and overlooks lower level family room. Some of the many amenities for this home are: wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook-ups, an unfinished basement, 2 car garage, and a nice fenced back yard which backs up to Crestridge Park. The park contains 2 acres of open space, picnic shelter, playground, and 2 tennis courts. But that's not all: this house is only minutes to Cherry Creek Reservoir for fishing, boating, jet skis, bicycle trails and marina. Pets are case by case and need approval and deposit.

Close proximity to elementary; middle and high schools.

Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Apply online at ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE3666168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2589 S. Eagle Cir have any available units?
2589 S. Eagle Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2589 S. Eagle Cir have?
Some of 2589 S. Eagle Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2589 S. Eagle Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2589 S. Eagle Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2589 S. Eagle Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2589 S. Eagle Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2589 S. Eagle Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2589 S. Eagle Cir offers parking.
Does 2589 S. Eagle Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2589 S. Eagle Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2589 S. Eagle Cir have a pool?
No, 2589 S. Eagle Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2589 S. Eagle Cir have accessible units?
No, 2589 S. Eagle Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2589 S. Eagle Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2589 S. Eagle Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

