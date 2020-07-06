2589 S. Eagle Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage playground tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage tennis court

Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home next to park with 2 car garage and fenced yard. AVAIL NOW! - 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home in the Crestridge subdivision near Iliff & Chambers! New paint and flooring throughout.



The main level includes large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and overlooks lower level family room. Some of the many amenities for this home are: wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook-ups, an unfinished basement, 2 car garage, and a nice fenced back yard which backs up to Crestridge Park. The park contains 2 acres of open space, picnic shelter, playground, and 2 tennis courts. But that's not all: this house is only minutes to Cherry Creek Reservoir for fishing, boating, jet skis, bicycle trails and marina. Pets are case by case and need approval and deposit.



Close proximity to elementary; middle and high schools.



Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Apply online at ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.



Pets Negotiable.



(RLNE3666168)