2581 S Olathe Way
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

2581 S Olathe Way

2581 South Olathe Way · No Longer Available
Location

2581 South Olathe Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Kingsborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW CARPET and NEW STAINLESS FRIDGE!! BACKS TO BEAUTIFUL TOLL GATE CREEK TRAIL! - 12 Month Lease.
Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Owner pays trash.
No Pets.
No Smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat with Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

This 3 bed, 3 bath home built in 1981 features 1740 finished square feet. Home also has a full basement with an additional 870 unfinished square feet and a 2 car attached garage. Main floor features new tile in entry and kitchen and engineered hardwood throughout the other rooms. Family room, dining room and living room on main level as well. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with newer cabinets, granite counters, glass tile back splash, high end hood and ceramic top stove. New stainless Fridge to be installed before move in. Nice track lighting and under cabinet led lighting. New Carpet to be installed throughout the second floor prior to move in. Half bath downstairs in entry area. Large yard with sprinkler system and concrete patio roughly 36 X 15. Upstairs features a large master with two closets and a private bath and two more bedrooms sharing a full hallway bath. Located in the Kinsborough Neighborhood in Aurora. Close to Buckley Square shopping area at Iliff and Buckley. Short drive to hop on 225 or S Parker Rd. Great access via walking path to Toll Gate Creek Trail directly behind home!!

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4946195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 S Olathe Way have any available units?
2581 S Olathe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2581 S Olathe Way have?
Some of 2581 S Olathe Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2581 S Olathe Way currently offering any rent specials?
2581 S Olathe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 S Olathe Way pet-friendly?
No, 2581 S Olathe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2581 S Olathe Way offer parking?
Yes, 2581 S Olathe Way offers parking.
Does 2581 S Olathe Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2581 S Olathe Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 S Olathe Way have a pool?
No, 2581 S Olathe Way does not have a pool.
Does 2581 S Olathe Way have accessible units?
No, 2581 S Olathe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 S Olathe Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2581 S Olathe Way does not have units with dishwashers.
