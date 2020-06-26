2581 S Olathe Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEW CARPET and NEW STAINLESS FRIDGE!! BACKS TO BEAUTIFUL TOLL GATE CREEK TRAIL! - 12 Month Lease.

Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Owner pays trash.

No Pets.

No Smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat with Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



This 3 bed, 3 bath home built in 1981 features 1740 finished square feet. Home also has a full basement with an additional 870 unfinished square feet and a 2 car attached garage. Main floor features new tile in entry and kitchen and engineered hardwood throughout the other rooms. Family room, dining room and living room on main level as well. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with newer cabinets, granite counters, glass tile back splash, high end hood and ceramic top stove. New stainless Fridge to be installed before move in. Nice track lighting and under cabinet led lighting. New Carpet to be installed throughout the second floor prior to move in. Half bath downstairs in entry area. Large yard with sprinkler system and concrete patio roughly 36 X 15. Upstairs features a large master with two closets and a private bath and two more bedrooms sharing a full hallway bath. Located in the Kinsborough Neighborhood in Aurora. Close to Buckley Square shopping area at Iliff and Buckley. Short drive to hop on 225 or S Parker Rd. Great access via walking path to Toll Gate Creek Trail directly behind home!!



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



No Pets Allowed



