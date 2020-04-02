All apartments in Aurora
25311 E Glasgow Pl
25311 E Glasgow Pl

25311 East Glasgow Place · No Longer Available
Location

25311 East Glasgow Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Cherry creek School district house for rent - Property Id: 235099

GORGEOUS TOLL BROTHERS HOME ON CUL DE SAC, HUGE LOT! Fabulous Slate Design Medallion in Entry. Office Near Front Door for Easy Access, Light & Open. Gourmet Kitchen, Island, Slab Granite, Cherry Cabinets, Pendant Lighting, Butler Pantry. Plantation Shutters & Upgraded Lighting. 4 Bedrooms Upstairs + Loft, Three Way Fireplace in Family Room *Main Floor Laundry With Sink *Gigantic Linen Closet Upstairs *Central Air, Attic Fan & Ceiling Fans *2 AC Units *2 Furnaces *Master Suite with 5 Piece Bath, Corian Counters, Roman Tub, Awesome Huge Closet, Spacious Bedroom With Tray Ceiling & Crown Molding *One Secondary Bedroom With Private Bath *Dramatic Double Staircase *Professional Landscaping...Numerous Beautiful Mature Pines *Water Feature *Trex Deck * 3 Car Tandem Garage. with in your dream school district. closed to all of the restaurnat, shoping and healthy systems. anything your needed for an dream home, this house has it.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235099
Property Id 235099

(RLNE5610296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25311 E Glasgow Pl have any available units?
25311 E Glasgow Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 25311 E Glasgow Pl have?
Some of 25311 E Glasgow Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25311 E Glasgow Pl currently offering any rent specials?
25311 E Glasgow Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25311 E Glasgow Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 25311 E Glasgow Pl is pet friendly.
Does 25311 E Glasgow Pl offer parking?
Yes, 25311 E Glasgow Pl offers parking.
Does 25311 E Glasgow Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25311 E Glasgow Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25311 E Glasgow Pl have a pool?
No, 25311 E Glasgow Pl does not have a pool.
Does 25311 E Glasgow Pl have accessible units?
No, 25311 E Glasgow Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 25311 E Glasgow Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25311 E Glasgow Pl has units with dishwashers.

