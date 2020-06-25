Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

25045 E Park Crescent Drive Available 06/01/19 Tallyn's Reach Custom Home, Finished Walk-Out Basement, Views! - Welcome to a Bill Wall CUSTOM Home in Tallyn's Reach. This gorgeous home sits across from Open Space, Community Pool, Parks, Tennis Courts and Walking Trails. Close to Coyote Hills Elementary, and Irwin School of Excellence recipient elementary school in the Cherry Creek District! Fox Ridge Middle School is nearby, as is Cherokee Trail High School, which features the IB program for highly advanced scholars! Home offers an Open and Spacious Floor Plan with a Main Floor Study (that could be used as a 7th bedroom!), Granite Counters, Gourmet Kitchen, Master Retreat and 2nd Level Laundry. In addition to the master bedroom, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms are upstairs! Spacious Finished Walkout Basement offers 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath, an Art/Craft Room, and a Family Area and Wet Bar. Professionally Landscaped Yard with Pond and 2 Covered Decks and Magnificent Views Front and Back. Enjoy the amenities of the Southlands Shopping complex just minutes away. EZ access to Denver Tech Center, Buckley AFB, and E-470!



This home is professionally marketed & managed by Stars & Stripes Homes Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Call Stuart @ 720-697-0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



(RLNE2094428)