All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 25045 E Park Crescent Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
25045 E Park Crescent Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

25045 E Park Crescent Drive

25045 East Park Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25045 East Park Crescent Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
25045 E Park Crescent Drive Available 06/01/19 Tallyn's Reach Custom Home, Finished Walk-Out Basement, Views! - Welcome to a Bill Wall CUSTOM Home in Tallyn's Reach. This gorgeous home sits across from Open Space, Community Pool, Parks, Tennis Courts and Walking Trails. Close to Coyote Hills Elementary, and Irwin School of Excellence recipient elementary school in the Cherry Creek District! Fox Ridge Middle School is nearby, as is Cherokee Trail High School, which features the IB program for highly advanced scholars! Home offers an Open and Spacious Floor Plan with a Main Floor Study (that could be used as a 7th bedroom!), Granite Counters, Gourmet Kitchen, Master Retreat and 2nd Level Laundry. In addition to the master bedroom, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms are upstairs! Spacious Finished Walkout Basement offers 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath, an Art/Craft Room, and a Family Area and Wet Bar. Professionally Landscaped Yard with Pond and 2 Covered Decks and Magnificent Views Front and Back. Enjoy the amenities of the Southlands Shopping complex just minutes away. EZ access to Denver Tech Center, Buckley AFB, and E-470!

This home is professionally marketed & managed by Stars & Stripes Homes Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Call Stuart @ 720-697-0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

(RLNE2094428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25045 E Park Crescent Drive have any available units?
25045 E Park Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 25045 E Park Crescent Drive have?
Some of 25045 E Park Crescent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25045 E Park Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25045 E Park Crescent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25045 E Park Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25045 E Park Crescent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25045 E Park Crescent Drive offer parking?
No, 25045 E Park Crescent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25045 E Park Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25045 E Park Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25045 E Park Crescent Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25045 E Park Crescent Drive has a pool.
Does 25045 E Park Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 25045 E Park Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25045 E Park Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25045 E Park Crescent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College