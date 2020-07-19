All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2438 South Halifax Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2438 South Halifax Way

2438 South Halifax Way · No Longer Available
Location

2438 South Halifax Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Ranch Home with Elegant Touches.

This one will go fast with all bedrooms on the main floor.
It features wood floors, open floor plan, main floor master, main floor laundry.
French doors that lead to the backyard patio..
The master bath is gorgeous and has granite tile floor, soaking tub and double sink.
Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and fan.
The large unfinished basement is perfect for all of your boxes and extra storage.
2 car garage.
It is in a great area and close to restaurants, movies, groceries and easy access to
E470.

See this link for a virtual tour, click the circles to move.
Copy and paste:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s2r6MU6VZ1f

Schedule your showing today, call or text
720-883-6202

apply here:
http://allseasonspropertymanagementrealty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 South Halifax Way have any available units?
2438 South Halifax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 South Halifax Way have?
Some of 2438 South Halifax Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 South Halifax Way currently offering any rent specials?
2438 South Halifax Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 South Halifax Way pet-friendly?
No, 2438 South Halifax Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2438 South Halifax Way offer parking?
Yes, 2438 South Halifax Way offers parking.
Does 2438 South Halifax Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 South Halifax Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 South Halifax Way have a pool?
No, 2438 South Halifax Way does not have a pool.
Does 2438 South Halifax Way have accessible units?
No, 2438 South Halifax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 South Halifax Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2438 South Halifax Way does not have units with dishwashers.
