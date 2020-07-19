2438 South Halifax Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful Ranch Home with Elegant Touches.



This one will go fast with all bedrooms on the main floor.

It features wood floors, open floor plan, main floor master, main floor laundry.

French doors that lead to the backyard patio..

The master bath is gorgeous and has granite tile floor, soaking tub and double sink.

Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and fan.

The large unfinished basement is perfect for all of your boxes and extra storage.

2 car garage.

It is in a great area and close to restaurants, movies, groceries and easy access to

E470.



See this link for a virtual tour, click the circles to move.

Copy and paste:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s2r6MU6VZ1f



Schedule your showing today, call or text

720-883-6202



apply here:

http://allseasonspropertymanagementrealty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp