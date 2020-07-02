All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 PM

2427 South Halifax Way

2427 South Halifax Way · No Longer Available
Location

2427 South Halifax Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful single-family home in Sterling Hills. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms as well as a finished basement and 3 car garage. New floors and new paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings and the open layout make the living area feel more spacious. All brand new stainless steel appliances as well as granite countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 South Halifax Way have any available units?
2427 South Halifax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 South Halifax Way have?
Some of 2427 South Halifax Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 South Halifax Way currently offering any rent specials?
2427 South Halifax Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 South Halifax Way pet-friendly?
No, 2427 South Halifax Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2427 South Halifax Way offer parking?
Yes, 2427 South Halifax Way offers parking.
Does 2427 South Halifax Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 South Halifax Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 South Halifax Way have a pool?
Yes, 2427 South Halifax Way has a pool.
Does 2427 South Halifax Way have accessible units?
No, 2427 South Halifax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 South Halifax Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 South Halifax Way has units with dishwashers.

