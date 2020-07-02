2427 South Halifax Way

Amenities

Beautiful single-family home in Sterling Hills. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms as well as a finished basement and 3 car garage. New floors and new paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings and the open layout make the living area feel more spacious. All brand new stainless steel appliances as well as granite countertops.