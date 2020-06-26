Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court

23752 E Alabama Drive Available 08/01/19 Spacious 4-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home In Murphy Creek, Finished Basement - Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Murphy Creek! This 2-story home built in 2005 offers nearly 3,100 finished square feet, which includes about 650 finished square feet in the newly finished basement! Main level features a beautiful and spacious kitchen with granite tile counter tops, upgraded appliances, an eating nook and beautiful wood floors. Main level maximizes the "great room" concept with the kitchen leading into the family room, while also providing a formal dining room, a full-sized study, and a powder room. Off the kitchen eating nook is a spacious patio and fully fenced-in backyard. All four bedrooms and the laundry room (which includes the use of the washer and dryer) are upstairs. Master bedroom offers a 5 piece bathroom and spacious walk-in closet! Professionally finished basement is the perfect setting for entertaining or relaxing with friends and family! This home includes use of the community pool, playground and tennis courts! Plus, the trash service is included.



Close to shopping at Southlands, E-470 and Buckley Air Force Base. Please call Ty Wickline at 720.308.5881 or email TyWickline@StarsandStripesHomes.com to set a showing. Managed and leased exclusively by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4188560)