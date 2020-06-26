All apartments in Aurora
Location

23752 East Alabama Drive, Aurora, CO 80018
Murphy Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
23752 E Alabama Drive Available 08/01/19 Spacious 4-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home In Murphy Creek, Finished Basement - Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Murphy Creek! This 2-story home built in 2005 offers nearly 3,100 finished square feet, which includes about 650 finished square feet in the newly finished basement! Main level features a beautiful and spacious kitchen with granite tile counter tops, upgraded appliances, an eating nook and beautiful wood floors. Main level maximizes the "great room" concept with the kitchen leading into the family room, while also providing a formal dining room, a full-sized study, and a powder room. Off the kitchen eating nook is a spacious patio and fully fenced-in backyard. All four bedrooms and the laundry room (which includes the use of the washer and dryer) are upstairs. Master bedroom offers a 5 piece bathroom and spacious walk-in closet! Professionally finished basement is the perfect setting for entertaining or relaxing with friends and family! This home includes use of the community pool, playground and tennis courts! Plus, the trash service is included.

Close to shopping at Southlands, E-470 and Buckley Air Force Base. Please call Ty Wickline at 720.308.5881 or email TyWickline@StarsandStripesHomes.com to set a showing. Managed and leased exclusively by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4188560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23752 E Alabama Drive have any available units?
23752 E Alabama Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23752 E Alabama Drive have?
Some of 23752 E Alabama Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23752 E Alabama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23752 E Alabama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23752 E Alabama Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23752 E Alabama Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23752 E Alabama Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23752 E Alabama Drive offers parking.
Does 23752 E Alabama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23752 E Alabama Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23752 E Alabama Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23752 E Alabama Drive has a pool.
Does 23752 E Alabama Drive have accessible units?
No, 23752 E Alabama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23752 E Alabama Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23752 E Alabama Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
