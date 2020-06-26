2365 Ironton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with over 1700 sq ft of Living Space just blocks from Stanley Market Place and Anschutz Medical Campus. Spacious Great Room with beautiful hardwood floors and with bay window and window seat. Tiled Dining Area and Updated Kitchen with tile backsplash, stone counter tops and breakfast bar. Main Level also features 2 spacious Bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets as well as 1 full updated Bath. Finished Basement includes walk-out Mother-In-Law suite including Family Area, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms (one non-conforming due to no egress window) and 1 full Bath. Tiled Mudroom at entry. Tiled Laundry Room with backyard access includes washer/dryer. Huge fenced backyard has covered patio, off-street parking, shed and sprinkler system. Blocks from Fletcher Primary School and Moorehead Park and Recreation Center. Close proximity to Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus as well as Stanley Market Place including shops, family activities and eateries. Location convenient to DIA with easy access to I-225 & I-70 Available NOW Close To Anschutz Medical Campus Close To Stanley Marketplace