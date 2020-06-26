All apartments in Aurora
2365 Ironton Street

Location

2365 Ironton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a15ee8b04d ---- ***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available listings.*** 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with over 1700 sq ft of Living Space just blocks from Stanley Market Place and Anschutz Medical Campus. Spacious Great Room with beautiful hardwood floors and with bay window and window seat. Tiled Dining Area and Updated Kitchen with tile backsplash, stone counter tops and breakfast bar. Main Level also features 2 spacious Bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets as well as 1 full updated Bath. Finished Basement includes walk-out Mother-In-Law suite including Family Area, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms (one non-conforming due to no egress window) and 1 full Bath. Tiled Mudroom at entry. Tiled Laundry Room with backyard access includes washer/dryer. Huge fenced backyard has covered patio, off-street parking, shed and sprinkler system. Blocks from Fletcher Primary School and Moorehead Park and Recreation Center. Close proximity to Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus as well as Stanley Market Place including shops, family activities and eateries. Location convenient to DIA with easy access to I-225 & I-70 Available NOW Close To Anschutz Medical Campus Close To Stanley Marketplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 Ironton Street have any available units?
2365 Ironton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2365 Ironton Street have?
Some of 2365 Ironton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 Ironton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2365 Ironton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 Ironton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2365 Ironton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2365 Ironton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2365 Ironton Street offers parking.
Does 2365 Ironton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2365 Ironton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 Ironton Street have a pool?
No, 2365 Ironton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2365 Ironton Street have accessible units?
No, 2365 Ironton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 Ironton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2365 Ironton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

