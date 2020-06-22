23601 E Jamison Place

Amenities
Stunning Triplex in Heritage Eagle Bend. Two bedrooms two baths. 1362 Sq. Ft. with a two car attached garage and no exterior maintenance. Beautiful kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Built-ins galore including the closets. Excellent storage in the garage. Outstanding adults only area, no one under 45 in a gated community. easy access to E-470, to the DIA, or anywhere en route. Air Conditioning with all the frills. Wonderful community which includes a community center with major activities for residents. This is a must! To learn more please email Connie with Heartstone Properties LLC or call at (303) 796-1248