Last updated June 28 2019 at 4:45 PM

23601 E Jamison Place

23601 East Jamison Place · No Longer Available
Location

23601 East Jamison Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning Triplex in Heritage Eagle Bend. Two bedrooms two baths. 1362 Sq. Ft. with a two car attached garage and no exterior maintenance. Beautiful kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Built-ins galore including the closets. Excellent storage in the garage. Outstanding adults only area, no one under 45 in a gated community. easy access to E-470, to the DIA, or anywhere en route. Air Conditioning with all the frills. Wonderful community which includes a community center with major activities for residents. This is a must! To learn more please email Connie with Heartstone Properties LLC or call at (303) 796-1248

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23601 E Jamison Place have any available units?
23601 E Jamison Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23601 E Jamison Place have?
Some of 23601 E Jamison Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23601 E Jamison Place currently offering any rent specials?
23601 E Jamison Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23601 E Jamison Place pet-friendly?
No, 23601 E Jamison Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 23601 E Jamison Place offer parking?
Yes, 23601 E Jamison Place does offer parking.
Does 23601 E Jamison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23601 E Jamison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23601 E Jamison Place have a pool?
No, 23601 E Jamison Place does not have a pool.
Does 23601 E Jamison Place have accessible units?
No, 23601 E Jamison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23601 E Jamison Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23601 E Jamison Place does not have units with dishwashers.
