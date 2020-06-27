All apartments in Aurora
23283 E Costilla Pl
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

23283 E Costilla Pl

23283 East Costilla Place · No Longer Available
Location

23283 East Costilla Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
23283 E Costilla Pl Available 09/12/19 **50% off your first month of rent with move in by 09/12/2019** - Cherry Creek School District home!

Welcome to your new 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 story home in Tallyn's Reach Community. The open layout of the main floor includes a beautiful double-sided fireplace from the living room to the family room, tall ceilings with custom ceiling fans and beautiful open kitchen with plenty of countertops and cabinet space. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms and a large loft/office area. Your new master bedroom comes with tons of room to spread out, walk-in closet and beautiful views. Make your back yard the go-to place for entertaining this summer with your extended patio, professional landscaping, lush green grass, and views of our beautiful Colorado sunsets. We're not done yet, you'll also have beautiful curb appeal, a large 2 car garage and tree-lined trails just a short distance from your doorstep. You'll also have access to the community clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and picture-perfect playground all year long!

This home is located just blocks from Cherry Creek Schools, Southlands Mall, Arapahoe Library as well as all the nearby shopping and dining your heart could desire.
Call today to view your new home!!!
**50% off your first month of rent when you move in by 09/12/2019**
Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month Lease
*No Pets
*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks
*Deposit Required
*Tenant must maintain renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23283 E Costilla Pl have any available units?
23283 E Costilla Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23283 E Costilla Pl have?
Some of 23283 E Costilla Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23283 E Costilla Pl currently offering any rent specials?
23283 E Costilla Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23283 E Costilla Pl pet-friendly?
No, 23283 E Costilla Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 23283 E Costilla Pl offer parking?
Yes, 23283 E Costilla Pl offers parking.
Does 23283 E Costilla Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23283 E Costilla Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23283 E Costilla Pl have a pool?
Yes, 23283 E Costilla Pl has a pool.
Does 23283 E Costilla Pl have accessible units?
No, 23283 E Costilla Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 23283 E Costilla Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 23283 E Costilla Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
