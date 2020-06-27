Amenities

23283 E Costilla Pl Available 09/12/19 **50% off your first month of rent with move in by 09/12/2019** - Cherry Creek School District home!



Welcome to your new 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 story home in Tallyn's Reach Community. The open layout of the main floor includes a beautiful double-sided fireplace from the living room to the family room, tall ceilings with custom ceiling fans and beautiful open kitchen with plenty of countertops and cabinet space. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms and a large loft/office area. Your new master bedroom comes with tons of room to spread out, walk-in closet and beautiful views. Make your back yard the go-to place for entertaining this summer with your extended patio, professional landscaping, lush green grass, and views of our beautiful Colorado sunsets. We're not done yet, you'll also have beautiful curb appeal, a large 2 car garage and tree-lined trails just a short distance from your doorstep. You'll also have access to the community clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and picture-perfect playground all year long!



This home is located just blocks from Cherry Creek Schools, Southlands Mall, Arapahoe Library as well as all the nearby shopping and dining your heart could desire.

Call today to view your new home!!!

Additional Lease Terms:

*12 Month Lease

*No Pets

*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks

*Deposit Required

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance



