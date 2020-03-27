2322 S Salem Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Chateaux in Cherry Creek School District! - Walking distance to parks and two RTD Light Rail Stations! Enjoy everything this property has to offer including Master Suite w/ five piece bath and walk-in closet located on the main floor. Enjoy Stainless Steel Appliances with Granite countertops and gas fireplace to top it off.



Hardwood flooring in the living, kitchen, dining and entry area. Inside water fountain feature for relaxing ambiance. Beautiful gated deck which privately backs to fountain pond area! Groundskeeping, snow, and trash removal included. Spare bedroom that has two walk in closets, along with sliding closet LOFT AREA .

Great extra space! Other good extras include: A/c, w/d in unit, alarm/Ring security camera doorbell, vaulted ceilings and skylights. Basement is not available for storage.



Cherry Creek Schools

2 car garage

Hardwood Floors

Back porch



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5153135)