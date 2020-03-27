All apartments in Aurora
2322 S Salem Circle

2322 South Salem Circle
Location

2322 South Salem Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Chateaux in Cherry Creek School District! - Walking distance to parks and two RTD Light Rail Stations! Enjoy everything this property has to offer including Master Suite w/ five piece bath and walk-in closet located on the main floor. Enjoy Stainless Steel Appliances with Granite countertops and gas fireplace to top it off.

Hardwood flooring in the living, kitchen, dining and entry area. Inside water fountain feature for relaxing ambiance. Beautiful gated deck which privately backs to fountain pond area! Groundskeeping, snow, and trash removal included. Spare bedroom that has two walk in closets, along with sliding closet LOFT AREA .
Great extra space! Other good extras include: A/c, w/d in unit, alarm/Ring security camera doorbell, vaulted ceilings and skylights. Basement is not available for storage.

Cherry Creek Schools
2 car garage
Hardwood Floors
Back porch

Call today for a showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5153135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 S Salem Circle have any available units?
2322 S Salem Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 S Salem Circle have?
Some of 2322 S Salem Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 S Salem Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2322 S Salem Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 S Salem Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 S Salem Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2322 S Salem Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2322 S Salem Circle offers parking.
Does 2322 S Salem Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 S Salem Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 S Salem Circle have a pool?
No, 2322 S Salem Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2322 S Salem Circle have accessible units?
No, 2322 S Salem Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 S Salem Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 S Salem Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
