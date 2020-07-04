22341 E Mercer Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/934651403e ---- 4 bedroom 3 bath Aurora home, well maintained with a great floor plan. Large attached 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, great open kitchen and living areas, and a good sized unfinished basement for additional storage. Great master suite and large closets in all of the bedrooms. Air Conditioning! Owner pays for Trash and HOA dues, Tenant pays all other utilities and lawn care. Dog Friendly, No Cats please per owners request. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website A/C Culdesac Location Large Backyard Large Unfinished Basement Open Floorplan Oversized 2 Car Garage