Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:48 AM

22341 E Mercer Place

22341 East Mercer Place · No Longer Available
Location

22341 East Mercer Place, Aurora, CO 80018

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/934651403e ---- 4 bedroom 3 bath Aurora home, well maintained with a great floor plan. Large attached 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, great open kitchen and living areas, and a good sized unfinished basement for additional storage. Great master suite and large closets in all of the bedrooms. Air Conditioning! Owner pays for Trash and HOA dues, Tenant pays all other utilities and lawn care. Dog Friendly, No Cats please per owners request. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website A/C Culdesac Location Large Backyard Large Unfinished Basement Open Floorplan Oversized 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22341 E Mercer Place have any available units?
22341 E Mercer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22341 E Mercer Place have?
Some of 22341 E Mercer Place's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22341 E Mercer Place currently offering any rent specials?
22341 E Mercer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22341 E Mercer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 22341 E Mercer Place is pet friendly.
Does 22341 E Mercer Place offer parking?
Yes, 22341 E Mercer Place offers parking.
Does 22341 E Mercer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22341 E Mercer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22341 E Mercer Place have a pool?
No, 22341 E Mercer Place does not have a pool.
Does 22341 E Mercer Place have accessible units?
No, 22341 E Mercer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22341 E Mercer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 22341 E Mercer Place does not have units with dishwashers.

