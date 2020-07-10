All apartments in Aurora
2224 S Jasper Wy
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

2224 S Jasper Wy

2224 South Jasper Way · No Longer Available
Location

2224 South Jasper Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
~COMING SOON~ Available Friday, 06/05/2020 This well-maintained townhouse has an open floor plan, kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher, pantry and breakfast bar. A large living room with wood burning fireplace and half bathroom on the main level. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms with dual closet space and each has its own private full bathroom. Laundry closet on main level includes full size washer and dryer. Nice back patio that includes a storage closet. Lots of upgrades including a new furnace, A/C and flooring throughout the unit! Reserved and open parking. Water/sewer and trash is included in the rent. Don't miss out! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 S Jasper Wy have any available units?
2224 S Jasper Wy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 S Jasper Wy have?
Some of 2224 S Jasper Wy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 S Jasper Wy currently offering any rent specials?
2224 S Jasper Wy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 S Jasper Wy pet-friendly?
No, 2224 S Jasper Wy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2224 S Jasper Wy offer parking?
Yes, 2224 S Jasper Wy offers parking.
Does 2224 S Jasper Wy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 S Jasper Wy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 S Jasper Wy have a pool?
No, 2224 S Jasper Wy does not have a pool.
Does 2224 S Jasper Wy have accessible units?
No, 2224 S Jasper Wy does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 S Jasper Wy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 S Jasper Wy has units with dishwashers.

