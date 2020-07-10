2224 S Jasper Wy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking internet access

~COMING SOON~ Available Friday, 06/05/2020 This well-maintained townhouse has an open floor plan, kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher, pantry and breakfast bar. A large living room with wood burning fireplace and half bathroom on the main level. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms with dual closet space and each has its own private full bathroom. Laundry closet on main level includes full size washer and dryer. Nice back patio that includes a storage closet. Lots of upgrades including a new furnace, A/C and flooring throughout the unit! Reserved and open parking. Water/sewer and trash is included in the rent. Don't miss out! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com