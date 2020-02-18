All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

2211 Lima St

2211 Lima Street · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED!! 3br/2ba near Anschutz Medical Campus - This beautiful home offers 2,262 SF and is ideally located just minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus. You will love the spacious floor plan, and large backyard.

On the main level you will find 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a large living room area, and a renovated kitchen with dining area. There is also access to the 1-car garage and a large sunroom.

The basement level has a large living area along with 2 (non-conforming) rooms and a full bathroom.

You will want to see this home! Contact Lindsay at 720-414-2045 to view today!

Parking
-1-car garage with automatic door
-Street

Laundry
-Laundry room

HVAC
-Central Forced Air Heating and Air Conditioner

Fireplace
-Not Functional

Utilities
-Gas & Electric - Tenant
-Water & Sewer- Tenant

Pets
-Small Dogs ONLY
*Additional $200 deposit per pet
*Additional $25 monthly rent per pet

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4706229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Lima St have any available units?
2211 Lima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Lima St have?
Some of 2211 Lima St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Lima St currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Lima St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Lima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Lima St is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Lima St offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Lima St does offer parking.
Does 2211 Lima St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Lima St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Lima St have a pool?
No, 2211 Lima St does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Lima St have accessible units?
No, 2211 Lima St does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Lima St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Lima St does not have units with dishwashers.
