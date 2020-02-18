2211 Lima St

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED!! 3br/2ba near Anschutz Medical Campus - This beautiful home offers 2,262 SF and is ideally located just minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus. You will love the spacious floor plan, and large backyard.



On the main level you will find 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a large living room area, and a renovated kitchen with dining area. There is also access to the 1-car garage and a large sunroom.



The basement level has a large living area along with 2 (non-conforming) rooms and a full bathroom.



You will want to see this home! Contact Lindsay at 720-414-2045 to view today!



Parking

-1-car garage with automatic door

-Street



Laundry

-Laundry room



HVAC

-Central Forced Air Heating and Air Conditioner



Fireplace

-Not Functional



Utilities

-Gas & Electric - Tenant

-Water & Sewer- Tenant



Pets

-Small Dogs ONLY

*Additional $200 deposit per pet

*Additional $25 monthly rent per pet



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4706229)