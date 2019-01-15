All apartments in Aurora
2052 Jamaica St
2052 Jamaica St

2052 Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Location

2052 Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2052 Jamaica St Available 06/21/19 - This large, 3-bedroom home will be ready for move-in 6/21. It boasts a large living room, a dining area, and a second large living room with a fireplace at the rear of the home. This home has been nicely updated and has a great flow with room for everyone. It has newer paint and kitchen appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. There is also an attached, 2-car garage.

Your cat or medium-sized dog is welcome, please check our list for breed restrictions before applying. We do not allow more than two pets.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE3911006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

