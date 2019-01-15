Amenities

2052 Jamaica St Available 06/21/19 - This large, 3-bedroom home will be ready for move-in 6/21. It boasts a large living room, a dining area, and a second large living room with a fireplace at the rear of the home. This home has been nicely updated and has a great flow with room for everyone. It has newer paint and kitchen appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. There is also an attached, 2-car garage.



Your cat or medium-sized dog is welcome, please check our list for breed restrictions before applying. We do not allow more than two pets.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Sorry, no Section 8.



(RLNE3911006)