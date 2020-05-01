All apartments in Aurora
20331 E Duke Dr

20331 East Duke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20331 East Duke Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Conservatory

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Super RARE & fabulous DR Horton "Spotted Owl" Ranch! Located on a prime corner lot! 5-Bedroom (3 + 2), 3 Bathroom (F, F, T) in the popular Conservatory! Granite upgraded kitchen and bathroom counters! Immaculate condition - Covered front patio + rear deck for Summer BBQ's, family events & just relaxing! 3 Car Garage with extra deep driveway - Gas fireplace in family room - Custom decor paint - Gorgeous hardwood floors - Window coverings included. Vaulted entry and living / dining room! Updated light fixtures throughout! Stainless appliances are included! Formal dining + kitchen with convenient breakfast bar & eating nook - Central A/C + multiple ceiling fans throughout - 5 Piece master bathroom with granite counters and tile flooring - Includes a fully finished basement with theater area or 2nd family room, 3/4 Bath, 4th & 5th Bedrooms - Flex space for a home office, children's playroom or a perfect poker table room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20331 E Duke Dr have any available units?
20331 E Duke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 20331 E Duke Dr have?
Some of 20331 E Duke Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20331 E Duke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20331 E Duke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20331 E Duke Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20331 E Duke Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20331 E Duke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20331 E Duke Dr offers parking.
Does 20331 E Duke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20331 E Duke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20331 E Duke Dr have a pool?
No, 20331 E Duke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20331 E Duke Dr have accessible units?
No, 20331 E Duke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20331 E Duke Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20331 E Duke Dr has units with dishwashers.
