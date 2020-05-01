20331 E Duke Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Super RARE & fabulous DR Horton "Spotted Owl" Ranch! Located on a prime corner lot! 5-Bedroom (3 + 2), 3 Bathroom (F, F, T) in the popular Conservatory! Granite upgraded kitchen and bathroom counters! Immaculate condition - Covered front patio + rear deck for Summer BBQ's, family events & just relaxing! 3 Car Garage with extra deep driveway - Gas fireplace in family room - Custom decor paint - Gorgeous hardwood floors - Window coverings included. Vaulted entry and living / dining room! Updated light fixtures throughout! Stainless appliances are included! Formal dining + kitchen with convenient breakfast bar & eating nook - Central A/C + multiple ceiling fans throughout - 5 Piece master bathroom with granite counters and tile flooring - Includes a fully finished basement with theater area or 2nd family room, 3/4 Bath, 4th & 5th Bedrooms - Flex space for a home office, children's playroom or a perfect poker table room