2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County
2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County

2000 Elmira Street · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Elmira Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County Available 07/08/20 * 1 bed, 1 bath Great location off Havana and MLK, close to Medical Center - * Great location off Havana and MLK
* $950 + deposit
* 2000 Elmira St.
* 1 bed 1 bath
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit.
* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923
* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the “View Details” button and then the blue button.

(RLNE5881647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County have any available units?
2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County offer parking?
No, 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County have a pool?
No, 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County have accessible units?
No, 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County does not have units with air conditioning.
