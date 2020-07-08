Amenities

pet friendly

2000 Elmira St #3 Adams County Available 07/08/20 * 1 bed, 1 bath Great location off Havana and MLK, close to Medical Center - * Great location off Havana and MLK

* $950 + deposit

* 2000 Elmira St.

* 1 bed 1 bath

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit.

* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923

* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the “View Details” button and then the blue button.



