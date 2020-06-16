All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

1981 Chambers Rd Adams County

1981 Chambers Road · No Longer Available
Location

1981 Chambers Road, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* 3 bed, 1 bath with washer/dryer and large fenced yard. Great location off Chambers and 20th. - * 3 bed, 1 bath with washer/dryer and large fenced yard. Great location off Chambers and 20th.
* $1700 + deposit
* 1981 Chambers RD.
* Close to shopping, bus stop, schools and airport
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.
* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923
* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html
To set up a showing, + All showings are scheduled online through www.richdavis.com/rentals.html (click on property details, then "contact us")

(RLNE5605835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County have any available units?
1981 Chambers Rd Adams County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County currently offering any rent specials?
1981 Chambers Rd Adams County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County pet-friendly?
Yes, 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County is pet friendly.
Does 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County offer parking?
No, 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County does not offer parking.
Does 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County have a pool?
No, 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County does not have a pool.
Does 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County have accessible units?
No, 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County does not have accessible units.
Does 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County have units with dishwashers?
No, 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County have units with air conditioning?
No, 1981 Chambers Rd Adams County does not have units with air conditioning.

