1945 Peoria St Apt

1945 North Peoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

1945 North Peoria Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f26465000a ----
Amber offers a variety of spacious floor plans. These apartments have been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchens and baths, have balconies and are cable-ready. Our community features on-site laundry, free off-street parking, and free wireless internet, as well as a landscaped courtyard with gas grills and seating.
The city of Aurora lies just east of Denver, and offers a diverse mix of businesses and cultures. You\'ll find the University of Colorado Medical Campus, including Children\'s Hospital, the Pharmacy School and the Dental School, as well as Buckley Air Force Base. The city boasts acres of outdoor recreation (including 6 golf courses), over 200 ethnic restaurants, and the new Stanley Marketplace, a hub of local businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

