19192 E Wyoming Pl
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

19192 E Wyoming Pl

19192 East Wyoming Place · No Longer Available
Location

19192 East Wyoming Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Available 06/01/20 1bed with GARAGE, STORAGE, and W/D - Property Id: 102119

Well-maintained 1-bedroom condo with a patio and attached 1-car garage in the QUIET Louisiana Purchase neighborhood!

Ideal location for commuters to Buckley AFB, DTC, DIA, and downtown Denver!

Features an efficient layout with full kitchen, wood cabinets, and interior washer/dryer. Enjoy the Denver weather from your second-floor balcony or take advantage of the amenities featured in the complex including a pool and sauna!

Garage will fit mid-size SUV.
Storage room attached to garage.
Balcony over garage.
W/D in unit.
Less than 2 minutes to Buckley AFB south gate.
20 minutes to DIA
25 minutes to DTC

Rent is $1395
Deposit is $1395
Background check and credit check required. NO evictions, apartment collections, or felonies.
Cats with $200 deposit
Dogs under 50 lbs with $200 deposit
Tenant is responsible for electric/heat, internet/cable, etc.

Showings start 03.01.19
Available to move in around 04.02.19
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102119
Property Id 102119

(RLNE5752085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

