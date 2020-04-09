19192 E Wyoming Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub internet access sauna

Available 06/01/20 1bed with GARAGE, STORAGE, and W/D - Property Id: 102119



Well-maintained 1-bedroom condo with a patio and attached 1-car garage in the QUIET Louisiana Purchase neighborhood!



Ideal location for commuters to Buckley AFB, DTC, DIA, and downtown Denver!



Features an efficient layout with full kitchen, wood cabinets, and interior washer/dryer. Enjoy the Denver weather from your second-floor balcony or take advantage of the amenities featured in the complex including a pool and sauna!



Garage will fit mid-size SUV.

Storage room attached to garage.

Balcony over garage.

W/D in unit.

Less than 2 minutes to Buckley AFB south gate.

20 minutes to DIA

25 minutes to DTC



Rent is $1395

Deposit is $1395

Background check and credit check required. NO evictions, apartment collections, or felonies.

Cats with $200 deposit

Dogs under 50 lbs with $200 deposit

Tenant is responsible for electric/heat, internet/cable, etc.



Showings start 03.01.19

Available to move in around 04.02.19

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102119

