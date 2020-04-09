19192 E Wyoming Pl

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 1bed with GARAGE, STORAGE, and W/D - Property Id: 102119
Well-maintained 1-bedroom condo with a patio and attached 1-car garage in the QUIET Louisiana Purchase neighborhood!
Ideal location for commuters to Buckley AFB, DTC, DIA, and downtown Denver!
Features an efficient layout with full kitchen, wood cabinets, and interior washer/dryer. Enjoy the Denver weather from your second-floor balcony or take advantage of the amenities featured in the complex including a pool and sauna!
Garage will fit mid-size SUV.
Storage room attached to garage.
Balcony over garage.
W/D in unit.
Less than 2 minutes to Buckley AFB south gate.
20 minutes to DIA
25 minutes to DTC
Rent is $1395
Deposit is $1395
Background check and credit check required. NO evictions, apartment collections, or felonies.
Cats with $200 deposit
Dogs under 50 lbs with $200 deposit
Tenant is responsible for electric/heat, internet/cable, etc.
Showings start 03.01.19
Available to move in around 04.02.19
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102119
