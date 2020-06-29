Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

19177 E. Bellewood Dr. Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL UPDATES, FARMHOUSE STYLE, QUARTZ COUNTERS, STAINLESS, WOOD ACCENTS, HIGH END FIXTURES! - 12 Month Lease

Tenants pay all utilities.

Up to 2 dogs allowed under 30 lbs or 1 dog allowed for over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent. No cats.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available for showings 2/20/20 and move in 5/1/20. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Incredibly well-done updates. A rare find! Two-story home with a finished walkout basement built in 1996. Home features 2514 square feet. As you enter the home you will find a slate tile entry with a large living area with vaulted ceilings. South facing with big windows and lots of natural light. The upstairs loft overlooks this living space and features a custom railing. Separate dining area off the kitchen. The kitchen has been opened up and features a large center island, tile backsplash, exposed shiplap, and decorative wood accents on the fireplace and island. White walls and counters with light counters make this space feel incredibly clean and bright. High-end appliances, quartz counter and large single bowl sink. Bar seating and accent and task lighting make this a great space. Additional storage is available in the pantry off the hall. The kitchen is open to the back living area which is anchored by gas fireplace. Large deck accessible from the back living area and separate smaller deck above is accessible from the master suite. Baths are all updated with custom counters, decor and vessel sinks. Master bath features large oval soaking tub and shower. Finished basement with large open room, wet bar, and 3/4 bath. Great SE Aurora location with easy access to DTC, E-470, Parker Rd, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Aurora Reservoir and state parks.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



No Cats Allowed



