Aurora, CO
19177 E. Bellewood Dr.
19177 E. Bellewood Dr.

19177 East Bellewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19177 East Bellewood Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
19177 E. Bellewood Dr. Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL UPDATES, FARMHOUSE STYLE, QUARTZ COUNTERS, STAINLESS, WOOD ACCENTS, HIGH END FIXTURES! - 12 Month Lease
Tenants pay all utilities.
Up to 2 dogs allowed under 30 lbs or 1 dog allowed for over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent. No cats.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available for showings 2/20/20 and move in 5/1/20. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Incredibly well-done updates. A rare find! Two-story home with a finished walkout basement built in 1996. Home features 2514 square feet. As you enter the home you will find a slate tile entry with a large living area with vaulted ceilings. South facing with big windows and lots of natural light. The upstairs loft overlooks this living space and features a custom railing. Separate dining area off the kitchen. The kitchen has been opened up and features a large center island, tile backsplash, exposed shiplap, and decorative wood accents on the fireplace and island. White walls and counters with light counters make this space feel incredibly clean and bright. High-end appliances, quartz counter and large single bowl sink. Bar seating and accent and task lighting make this a great space. Additional storage is available in the pantry off the hall. The kitchen is open to the back living area which is anchored by gas fireplace. Large deck accessible from the back living area and separate smaller deck above is accessible from the master suite. Baths are all updated with custom counters, decor and vessel sinks. Master bath features large oval soaking tub and shower. Finished basement with large open room, wet bar, and 3/4 bath. Great SE Aurora location with easy access to DTC, E-470, Parker Rd, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Aurora Reservoir and state parks.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5569775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. have any available units?
19177 E. Bellewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. have?
Some of 19177 E. Bellewood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
19177 E. Bellewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. offers parking.
Does 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19177 E. Bellewood Dr. has units with dishwashers.

