19037 East Hampden Drive

Fabulous four bedroom, four bath home, freshly painted and a finished basement! This traditional style home has a spacious family room with high ceilings, gas fireplace and wood flooring. The open layout leads to a tiled dining area and bright kitchen with lots of counter space, an island, breakfast bar and pantry. Enjoy the mountain views on the covered patio. The second floor features a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, en-suite bath and soaking tub! Full guest bathroom and two charming rooms provide great light just perfect for a bedroom or home office. Garden level basement includes lots of natural light, a fourth bedroom and ¾ bath. Expansive area could be a separate living room, 5th bedroom, rec room or flex space. Additional features include attached 2-car garage, fenced backyard, Central-AC, separate laundry room with full size washer & dryer, and Cherry Creek School District (Sunrise Elementary, Horizon MS, Eaglecrest HS). Walking distance to Movie Tavern, restaurants and shopping! Dogs okay pending approval and deposit. No cats. No-Smoking. Available immediately!