Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

19037 East Hampden Drive

19037 East Hampden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19037 East Hampden Drive, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous four bedroom, four bath home, freshly painted and a finished basement! This traditional style home has a spacious family room with high ceilings, gas fireplace and wood flooring. The open layout leads to a tiled dining area and bright kitchen with lots of counter space, an island, breakfast bar and pantry. Enjoy the mountain views on the covered patio. The second floor features a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, en-suite bath and soaking tub! Full guest bathroom and two charming rooms provide great light just perfect for a bedroom or home office. Garden level basement includes lots of natural light, a fourth bedroom and ¾ bath. Expansive area could be a separate living room, 5th bedroom, rec room or flex space. Additional features include attached 2-car garage, fenced backyard, Central-AC, separate laundry room with full size washer & dryer, and Cherry Creek School District (Sunrise Elementary, Horizon MS, Eaglecrest HS). Walking distance to Movie Tavern, restaurants and shopping! Dogs okay pending approval and deposit. No cats. No-Smoking. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19037 East Hampden Drive have any available units?
19037 East Hampden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19037 East Hampden Drive have?
Some of 19037 East Hampden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19037 East Hampden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19037 East Hampden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19037 East Hampden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19037 East Hampden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19037 East Hampden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19037 East Hampden Drive offers parking.
Does 19037 East Hampden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19037 East Hampden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19037 East Hampden Drive have a pool?
No, 19037 East Hampden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19037 East Hampden Drive have accessible units?
No, 19037 East Hampden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19037 East Hampden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19037 East Hampden Drive has units with dishwashers.
