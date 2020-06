Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 06/01/50 Nice Clean House in Aurora - Property Id: 155405



Clean 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 car garage, appliances. New carpet and flooring installed last August and painted interior and exterior. Full unfinished basement. Nice and quiet location near Tower Road and Iliff Avenue area. Last month rent is required. Call or text at 303-257-9938 for a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155405

Property Id 155405



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5778916)